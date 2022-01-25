Dungeon Maker Update 3

This update to Dungeon Maker brings a new feature for encounters, the Battle Tracker.

The Dungeon Master can click the Start Encounter button at the top of their screen and then select any enemies and NPCs that are part of the battle, which will be highlighted. Once the enemies are confirmed the game automatically rolls initiatives for the selected enemies as well as all players in the game, and displays them to the DM in their turn order. Finally the DM can press the highlight next button when each player or enemy ends their turn to quickly show who is next up with a yellow highlight.

The next, and very important, update is the addition of multiplayer using Steam.

The previous (and still included) method of multiplayer relied on direct IP connection. Unfortunately this frequently requires setting up port forwarding, and can be stopped by firewalls, making it difficult or even impossible for some computers to get it working.

I've now integrated a new hosting option, which is hosting by Steam. This uses the Steamworks API, and a Unity plugin called Fizzy Steamworks, to work as the information transport between players.

The host of the game will have their Steam ID displayed to themselves, which any of their friends can manually type into their join game window to join the game.

I've also added the standard invite feature for DMs. They can press the invite Friends button to open the invite interface. Players can accept the invite, and if they are already in game they will be taken to the Join game page to select their character and then join the game.

This should allow everyone to host and connect to their DM games, and not have to fiddle about with networking issues.

Cheers

Brian, Tavarin Games