 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Make Your Kingdom update for 24 January 2022

Update 1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 8078901 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed "Mountains stack"
  • Fixed removal of resources from impassable areas
  • Fixed entrance to the building
  • Fixed saving used bushes with berries
  • Changed interaction with building resources
  • Fixed calculation number of porters per settlement
  • Fixed spawning of numerous logs
  • Fixed position of the arriving merchant airship
  • Fixed non-use of resources lying on the ground (used as needed)
  • Reduced damage from orcs

Thank you all for your feedback and reviews.

It makes the game better 💖 (c) yo_serjio

Also, welcome to our Discord server: https://discord.gg/RKwRyER

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 964021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.