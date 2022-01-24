Update 1.04

- Fixed "Mountains stack"
- Fixed removal of resources from impassable areas
- Fixed entrance to the building
- Fixed saving used bushes with berries
- Changed interaction with building resources
- Fixed calculation number of porters per settlement
- Fixed spawning of numerous logs
- Fixed position of the arriving merchant airship
- Fixed non-use of resources lying on the ground (used as needed)
- Reduced damage from orcs
Thank you all for your feedback and reviews.
It makes the game better 💖 (c) yo_serjio
Also, welcome to our Discord server: https://discord.gg/RKwRyER
Changed files in this update