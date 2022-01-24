Day 0 Patch

Almost ready for prime time now! This update contains:
- switched audio to FMOD because I now use it in all my projects
- completely reworked the title screen
- added an options menu
- slightly increased player movement response time
- reworked controller navigation in menus
- overhauled the game over screen
- rewrote the Steam implementation to upload stats in batches so we're not constantly getting rate limited. This also goes for highscores. If an upload isn't possible the data is cached and uploaded the next time the game is started.
Changed files in this update