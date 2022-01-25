Patch 1.1.0 is now live!

• New map - Castle! It will have an increased chance of appearing in Quick Play until the next patch

• Voice chat - now a mic icon will appear above the players when they are using Voice chat

• Controls - full gamepad support was implemented

• Customization - a window for code activation was added, and now all old codes will work via the 'Redeem code' window. Also, Twitch Prime gift code owners can now redeem them

• Gameplay - now, the more often a Survivor wiggles to break out of the Killer's hands without being put in the Hypnochair, the longer they will need to wiggle to break out the next time they are caught. After being put in a Hypnochair, the parameter is reset

• Gameplay - in-match coins are now stored in the server and not on the client

• Props - fixed props being able to move on their own or increase in size when using Alt+Tab

• Killers - fixed that the Game Results screen could get stuck for players if the Killer left the game during the intro

• Banshee - Scream radius has been reduced from 12 to 10 meters

• Igor - fixed that Igor could still sometimes lose speed while using Charge

• Impostor - fixed Impostor becoming invisible if the Survivor they were disguised as died

• Survivors - fixed controls being blocked if a Survivor tried to use Camera on a Killer while they were putting another Survivor in Hypnochair

• Survivors - fixed the Survivors being thrown out of the map if Camera was used on the Killer who was carrying them

• Survivors - fixed Survivors becoming invisible and invincible if they were saved right before they died

• Survivors - fixed that sometimes Survivors were seen as Props

• Survivors - fixed that when jumping as a Survivor after getting stuck in prop form in a narrow space, the Survivor could fall through the map, increase in size, move upside down, or teleport back to the spawn point

• Survivors - updated crawling animations

• School - the space above the railing of the second floor in the gym has been fenced off

• Propmachine - fixed Propmachine's repair progress not halting upon a Survivor leaving the game while fixing a Propmachine

• Hypnochair - fixed the hotkey of putting a Survivor in the Hypnochair appearing through the wall

• Hypnochair - fixed the Hypnochair locks not being able to open or close sometimes

• Main menu - fixed the incorrect camera position

• UI Skill Check - Skill check background has been updated for a better visibility

• Minor fixes and improvements of gameplay, UI and maps

P.S.: We are working to improve the Killer's gameplay. Stay tuned!