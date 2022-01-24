Update for Ruin - Alpha (V8)

This small update adds player models to the game.
The models are work in progress, and so is the animations, you can expect more animations and updates to the graphics in later updates.
The next update will be primarily focused on gameplay.
Some other changes this update:
- Added some lines of code so the camera should no longer be able to go into objects
- Changed how much you can zoom in, so you can see your characters better!
- Improved the lighting on some objects and items!
- Some code improvements, but need to do a full recode of some stuff.
Changed files in this update