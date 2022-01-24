Update 29 - Major Level Design Updates

Hey Everyone,
Hope everyone is staying safe and warm this winter. We are back with another major update as we continue with our quest to polish and improve every area of the game in the coming months.
Today`s update was long time in the making and includes major updates to most of the large towns seen in game. This includes full redesign of the inner town walls to full stone. We also worked on campaign map level design, repositioning some towns and locations, updating town names to better match history and geography of 14th century Europe.
We will continue with another large update in early February. More great things are coming.
With that said, lets take a look at what this 29th update includes
Changes and Additions
- All major towns now have inner stone walls instead of just tower that replaced the palisade walls
- Major towns now have much stronger wall defenses with new inner stone walls effecting all game modes from skirmish to defending or besieging in campaign mode
- Edited the wall design for town of Dover to complete inner stone walls
- Redesigned town walls of Paris and other northern and desert towns using same template
- Redesigned town walls of Nantes and other northern and desert towns using same template
- Redesigned town walls of Caen and other northern and desert towns using same template
- Towns with desert now properly show buildings with summer textures instead of snow during winter
- Improved the look of desert hamlets during winter
- Gate Crank is larger and more visible for all types of gatehouses
- Fixed Gerona and Pamplonas world map positioning by renaming them to Lourdes and Perpignan - other important centers of the time period with same location
- World Map town changes - renamed Maidstone to Battlesbridge in the Kingdom of England
- Update Toledo and Madrid historical and geographical inaccuracies on the world map
- Major town renaming for towns in Spanish to be historically and geographically accurate
- Made Barcelona town start larger on the world map in new campaigns as level 3 hamlet instead of level 1
- Barcelona now has a larger visual representation on the world map
- Disabled asking for email for new players
Changed files in this update