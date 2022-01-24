Update 29 - Major Level Design Updates

Hey Everyone,

Hope everyone is staying safe and warm this winter. We are back with another major update as we continue with our quest to polish and improve every area of the game in the coming months.

Today`s update was long time in the making and includes major updates to most of the large towns seen in game. This includes full redesign of the inner town walls to full stone. We also worked on campaign map level design, repositioning some towns and locations, updating town names to better match history and geography of 14th century Europe.

We will continue with another large update in early February. More great things are coming.

With that said, lets take a look at what this 29th update includes

Changes and Additions