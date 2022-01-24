 Skip to content

EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 24 January 2022

Version 0.92.3202 update announcement

  1. Speed up the mining animation. The ore is only excavated once, but more materials are obtained.

  2. Fix the bug that caused the client to obtain two resources after the client dug an ore.

  3. The Lord skill "death crazy sand" deletes the red circle warning.

  4. Weaken tree man, death Messenger, abyss assassin.

  5. Fix some of the player's out of game talents that are invalid after joining halfway, such as blood bottle, talent, etc

  6. Change the purified fountain of life acquisition mechanism, kill the eye of the abyss and obtain it immediately.

  7. General attack sword Qi removes the card meat.

  8. The character drops out of the map and removes the blood deduction.

  9. Increase the drop amount of abyss keys and abyss fragments.

  10. Weapon entry display refresh range.

  11. Fix the sliding problem of the model.

  12. Invincible chop talent times correction.

  13. Remove fragment enhancement from out of game talents.

  14. Fix the error level display of Taidao charging.

  15. Repair the material display error of the selected person when the upper limit of blood bottle is upgraded to full level.

