Update for January 25th

[h3] Day 18 Score Bug [/ h3]

Fixed a bug that if you load the beginning of the 18th day in the middle of the 18th day in the game, the evaluation points will not be returned and will be taken over as it is.

[h3] Precautions for updating [/ h3]

If you have already started Steam, you can update it by quitting Steam from the task manager and logging in again.

Even if the saves and achievement data inside the game are reset, the achievements on Steam will not disappear. However, the achievement of "completed achievements" is judged by whether or not all the achievements in the game have been acquired, so if you are aiming for completeness, please regain the achievements in the game.

[h3] Nickname credit [/ h3]

Thank you for reporting the bug. The name will be posted on the ending together with other reporters when there is a larger update later. Thank you for your patience.