- When you see the game in your library you will now see a fleshed out design of Wilford, courtesy of Justin Wood ([justinwoodartist.com](justinwoodartist.com)).
- Updated the credits section
- Changes to the dimensions of the game level. Currently working on the way levels are generated.
- When you break a block containing a gem, you will see it appear and then slide to the bottom of the screen in a nice smooth way.
Wilford - Deep Underground update for 24 January 2022
Minor updates
