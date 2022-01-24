 Skip to content

Wilford - Deep Underground update for 24 January 2022

Minor updates

Share · View all patches · Build 8077648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When you see the game in your library you will now see a fleshed out design of Wilford, courtesy of Justin Wood ([justinwoodartist.com](justinwoodartist.com)).
  • Updated the credits section
  • Changes to the dimensions of the game level. Currently working on the way levels are generated.
  • When you break a block containing a gem, you will see it appear and then slide to the bottom of the screen in a nice smooth way.

