Intravenous update for 24 January 2022

Game patch 1.3.15

Hey folks!

This small patch fixes a couple of problems.

Version 1.3.15:

  • more internal changes done to better support mod-added key bindings and shader effects
  • added a crash safeguard in case one of mod weapon's config variables is incorrectly set up (lacking) that's used when unloading weapons
  • fixed a crash that occured when saving while finishing off an enemy
  • fixed the "Pick up body" prompt appearing when finishing off enemies

