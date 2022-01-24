Game patch 1.3.15

Hey folks!
This small patch fixes a couple of problems.
Version 1.3.15:
- more internal changes done to better support mod-added key bindings and shader effects
- added a crash safeguard in case one of mod weapon's config variables is incorrectly set up (lacking) that's used when unloading weapons
- fixed a crash that occured when saving while finishing off an enemy
- fixed the "Pick up body" prompt appearing when finishing off enemies
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update