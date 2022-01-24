Update V1.030 and future development

- Fixed many maps. (Will continue polishing and balancing until they are final)
- Slight adjustments towards player movement, gun handling, sight alignment, and enemy accuracy.
- Fixed some dating scene bugs.
- Bug Fix: Switching between weapons will refill ammo.
- Added one special scenario for Maria.
- Added a button to save the game manually (on the top left)
- Bug Fix: DLCs get automatically uninstalled after returning to the main menu.
- Reduced anti-aliasing a little to reduce blur at a far distance and hopefully reduce a bit of motion-sickness.
So regarding the current update plans/roadmap, here are a few key points.
-Polish current missions.
-Polish combat balance.
-Better dialog localization.
-Mini-game. (Another option to increase affection)
-A more integrated dating experience (still planning)
-Collectible outfits for each girl and the wardrobe try-on feature.
-Achievements and steam achievements.
-Survival mode.
-We also planned to have regular mission updates (on a two weeks basis) as well as new dating plots for each girl. However, that will be possible only after the current game content is more polished. And when that happens we will mark any upcoming content inside of the game so you know when and what to expect (Kinda like an in-game roadmap, upcoming content will be locked and an approx unlocking date will be displayed).
