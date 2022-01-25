 Skip to content

Tranquil Cove update for 25 January 2022

Patch 22.01.24

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 22.01.22

  • Small Bug Fixes
  • Small Improvements to Tutorial

Tranquil Cove Content Depot 1765821
