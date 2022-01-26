 Skip to content

AdventureQuest 3D update for 26 January 2022

1.82.0

1.82.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Join us for AdventureQuest 3D's most unexpected special event guest yet! You have been warned.

  • Fixed an issue with ads crashing the game. (android only)
  • Sound engine updates and improvements.
  • Minor fixes and improvements to leaderboard system.

