 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Gamer Shop Simulator update for 24 January 2022

UPDATE [v22.01.25.0044]

Share · View all patches · Build 8077415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changes:

  • Fixed problem, when game crash on load and save can't load;

Changed files in this update

Gamer Shop Simulator Content Depot 1228571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.