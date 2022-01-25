Small Update: 2.2.0.4

Changelog
-
Added sv_voiceproximity convar
-
Updated charger boss, you can now stumble it if you melee at the right time
-
Updated translations
-
Updated how the boss zombie handles damage (especially the carrier)
-
Updated cx_montclair, added more light sources and updated the navmesh, fixes the area near 2nd bar being incorrectly linked etc
-
Updated trigger_gas, added "deadly gas". Deals 25dmg (normal dmg deals 5)
-
Fixed some minor issues regarding the lobby
-
Fixed "OnLockedUse" door I/O incorrectly assigning the "caller" to the player instead of the door itself
Angelscript API:
https://contagion-game.com/api
Changed files in this update