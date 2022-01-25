 Skip to content

Contagion update for 25 January 2022

Small Update: 2.2.0.4

Changelog

  • Added sv_voiceproximity convar

  • Updated charger boss, you can now stumble it if you melee at the right time

  • Updated translations

  • Updated how the boss zombie handles damage (especially the carrier)

  • Updated cx_montclair, added more light sources and updated the navmesh, fixes the area near 2nd bar being incorrectly linked etc

  • Updated trigger_gas, added "deadly gas". Deals 25dmg (normal dmg deals 5)

  • Fixed some minor issues regarding the lobby

  • Fixed "OnLockedUse" door I/O incorrectly assigning the "caller" to the player instead of the door itself

Angelscript API:

https://contagion-game.com/api

Monochrome Discord:

https://discord.gg/monochrome

