Patch 1.0.1a

This patch has a few improvements/corrections only for the Brazilian Portuguese translation. Check them out:
- In both routes, Alexandre mentioned the names of their partners which don’t correspond to that route. Now, we’ve fixed this;
- There is one option on Fernando’s route which keeps appearing in English even if you are on the Brazilian Portuguese version. After months of trying to understand why this was happening, we have fixed this too.
Thank you all for supporting us and don’t forget to follow our Steam page because new games will be announced soon.
Male Doll Team
Changed files in this update