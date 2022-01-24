Update 0.2.6 is being tested on PTS!

Hello, friends
First update of 2022 is now being tested on the PTS and will hit live servers on February 1st.
It will deliver more flexible and player-controlled spawn system, improved special sound positioning with Steam Audio, new location and fixes for known bugs.
All players progress will be wiped with this update!
New features:
- New respawn system - now all players can choose a respawn point from available ones on the respawn screen map
- Steam Audio integration - significant improvement for environment sounds spacial positioning
- Base building availability zones expanded
- New location “Silo” - between lower Safe Zone and Dubovoy
- New furniture added to houses interior
- World map icons redesign
- Shot sound attenuation based on the distance to the shooter tweaked
- “Press Enter” death screen removed
Bugs fixed:
- Maklok lake not making sounds when walking on the shoreline
- Main menu changes to the sound settings are not applied upon server connection
- Map legend’s position is shifted on the spawn screen
- Player’s body marker info is missing from the map’s legend
- Boxes used for craft no longer have copllision
- Player’s Base will be destroyed if the owner or registered person has no logins to the server within a week
- Traders have wrong items count if this item was added to the starter kit
- Wrong number of logs displayed in the message after player cuts down a tree
- Autorun works with main menu opened
- Game menu and Chat windows remain opened after player’s death
- Right click menu is not always properly opened upon right mouse button click
- Wrong items spawn cooldown after moving an item into the crafted box
- Sometimes weapon modifiers placed in inventory work incorrectly
- Sometimes player gets disconnected when shuffling certain items in inventory
- Markers are not fully visible at the edges of the screen
- ADS mode can get stuck after Esc is pressed
- Render distance is too low for crates on player’s bases
- Foam on water on Mid and Low graphics settings
- PLayer can fall under the map when clinging to a concrete well
- Various graphical content issues
Changed depots in testserver branch