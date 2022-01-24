 Skip to content

Deadside update for 24 January 2022

Update 0.2.6 is being tested on PTS!

Build 8077212

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, friends

First update of 2022 is now being tested on the PTS and will hit live servers on February 1st.

It will deliver more flexible and player-controlled spawn system, improved special sound positioning with Steam Audio, new location and fixes for known bugs.

All players progress will be wiped with this update!

New features:

  • New respawn system - now all players can choose a respawn point from available ones on the respawn screen map
  • Steam Audio integration - significant improvement for environment sounds spacial positioning
  • Base building availability zones expanded
  • New location “Silo” - between lower Safe Zone and Dubovoy
  • New furniture added to houses interior
  • World map icons redesign
  • Shot sound attenuation based on the distance to the shooter tweaked
  • “Press Enter” death screen removed

Bugs fixed:

  • Maklok lake not making sounds when walking on the shoreline
  • Main menu changes to the sound settings are not applied upon server connection
  • Map legend’s position is shifted on the spawn screen
  • Player’s body marker info is missing from the map’s legend
  • Boxes used for craft no longer have copllision
  • Player’s Base will be destroyed if the owner or registered person has no logins to the server within a week
  • Traders have wrong items count if this item was added to the starter kit
  • Wrong number of logs displayed in the message after player cuts down a tree
  • Autorun works with main menu opened
  • Game menu and Chat windows remain opened after player’s death
  • Right click menu is not always properly opened upon right mouse button click
  • Wrong items spawn cooldown after moving an item into the crafted box
  • Sometimes weapon modifiers placed in inventory work incorrectly
  • Sometimes player gets disconnected when shuffling certain items in inventory
  • Markers are not fully visible at the edges of the screen
  • ADS mode can get stuck after Esc is pressed
  • Render distance is too low for crates on player’s bases
  • Foam on water on Mid and Low graphics settings
  • PLayer can fall under the map when clinging to a concrete well
  • Various graphical content issues

