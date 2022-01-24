 Skip to content

After Dark VR update for 24 January 2022

Post launch | Update 1.0.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8077173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • -Fixed doors and closet doors not responding to input
  • -Fixed input being taken by doors and closet doors
  • -Fixed random arm stretching bug
  • -Fixed audio stutterings
  • -Fixed SteamVR crashes
  • -Fixed SteamVR not loading in VR
  • -Fixed hands spawning incorrectly
  • -Fixed hands randomly disappearing
  • -Fixed brightness for SteamVR users
  • -Fixed rendering issue for Oculus users using SteamVR where the game only constantly jittered
  • -Fixed pulse not showing on the Clown's weapon
  • -Fixed several input bugs where the input wouldn't be recognised by the game
  • -Fixed Vive control scheme
  • -Improved weapon grasping for all hunters
  • -Fixed jittering physics when game ran under target framerate

Map fixes:

  • -Fixed non-solid road on Hangar
  • -Fixed fuseboxes that were not reachable on Prison map
  • -Fixed jumpable fences on Suburbs, Hangar and Police Station

Gameplay changes:

  • -Fuseboxes are now no longer always visible for the hunter to prevent camping the last fusebox
  • -Entire game is now slightly brighter as was requested by many players

Next update:

  • -New body IK system with improved elbow IK and leg IK
  • -Fix for the friend invitation system
  • -Improved hit boxes for survivors
  • -Random spawning after escaping cage

Changed files in this update

After Dark VR Content Depot 1794251
