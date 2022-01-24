Post launch | Update 1.0.1.3

Bug fixes:
- -Fixed doors and closet doors not responding to input
- -Fixed input being taken by doors and closet doors
- -Fixed random arm stretching bug
- -Fixed audio stutterings
- -Fixed SteamVR crashes
- -Fixed SteamVR not loading in VR
- -Fixed hands spawning incorrectly
- -Fixed hands randomly disappearing
- -Fixed brightness for SteamVR users
- -Fixed rendering issue for Oculus users using SteamVR where the game only constantly jittered
- -Fixed pulse not showing on the Clown's weapon
- -Fixed several input bugs where the input wouldn't be recognised by the game
- -Fixed Vive control scheme
- -Improved weapon grasping for all hunters
- -Fixed jittering physics when game ran under target framerate
Map fixes:
- -Fixed non-solid road on Hangar
- -Fixed fuseboxes that were not reachable on Prison map
- -Fixed jumpable fences on Suburbs, Hangar and Police Station
Gameplay changes:
- -Fuseboxes are now no longer always visible for the hunter to prevent camping the last fusebox
- -Entire game is now slightly brighter as was requested by many players
Next update:
- -New body IK system with improved elbow IK and leg IK
- -Fix for the friend invitation system
- -Improved hit boxes for survivors
- -Random spawning after escaping cage
Changed files in this update