v0.92 green potted plants and tigers, jaguars

New content:
- New animals: tigers, jaguars, you can tame them with bandages, they can follow you and help you hunt. It can also be made into a specimen collection and placed in the room as a decoration.
- New Big Storage Box: 2x the capacity of the old wooden box, but it does not simulate physicss, the location is fixed and cannot be moved once placed.
- Potted Planting: Added 3 types of green plants that can be planted: Scindapsus, monstera, Canna Flower(the purpose of planting them is to beautify the environment and cannot harvest resources after maturity), you can make 2 kinds of flower pots, you can put flowers Put the pot on the table or the ground, and then press E to plant plants, water them and wait for them to grow up, beautify your living environment. More types of pots and plants will be updated in the future.
Improvements and fixes:
- Fixed a bug where players would occasionally get stuck in the storage room of the large raft
- Reduced the number of bricks required to upgrade wooden walls
- Reduced the whistling frequency of crocodiles
- Terrain component and model texture material optimization
- Adjusted the size and height of the wooden bed to adapt to the small space, you need to jump on the bed to sleep, you can skip the night when you sleep, and you can slowly restore health.
v0.91 added the navigation map of Forest Island and some bug fixes and improvements
