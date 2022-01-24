0.051 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8077140 · Last edited 24 January 2022 – 20:59:18 UTC by Wendy

-Play again option was added to the end game. It is possible to play again with the same players without losing connection anymore

-Lobby voice lost bug when another section opened has been fixed

-Colour puzzle shows the code order with the colours now

-Battery and the cable puzzle resets automatically if failed

-Floating with the Indoles while attacking bug fixed

-Indoles can't use shields when killed anymore

-New balanced data has arrived;