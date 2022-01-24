0.051 Update Notes

-Play again option was added to the end game. It is possible to play again with the same players without losing connection anymore
-Lobby voice lost bug when another section opened has been fixed
-Colour puzzle shows the code order with the colours now
-Battery and the cable puzzle resets automatically if failed
-Floating with the Indoles while attacking bug fixed
-Indoles can't use shields when killed anymore
-New balanced data has arrived;
Damages are reduced
Health regeneration amounts decreased
Ancestors low health warning effects appears earlier
