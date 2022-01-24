Areas and content update

Changelog
Two new areas
- Molten
- Toxic
General improvements to things such as performance
New meteors
- Huge meteor
- Molten meteor
- Toxic meteor
New upgrades
- Tech tree to replace old upgrade system
- Toxic shield
- Mining laser
- Huge meteor tracker
- Heat shield
Bugfixes
Actually works on screens of different resolutions! (Yes, it really was that difficult -_- )
Dangerous meteors in general (I had to fly out far to test them, sooo... I made someone else do it :P)
Glow sprites being placed weird on the dangerous meteors causing nearby meteors to glow without permission
Weakpoints on dangerous meteors no longer always in the same spot
So... So many bugs caused by adding new content
Life events
Passed all my exams, except one (it's fine, I'll get it next try, no need to worry about me)
Pierced my ears (that shit hurts, jesus)
Finished a pretty big update for my game <3
Changed files in this update