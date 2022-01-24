Areas and content update

Share · View all patches · Build 8077118 · Last edited 24 January 2022 – 21:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Changelog

Two new areas

Molten

Toxic

General improvements to things such as performance

New meteors

Huge meteor

Molten meteor

Toxic meteor

New upgrades

Tech tree to replace old upgrade system

Toxic shield

Mining laser

Huge meteor tracker

Heat shield

Bugfixes

Actually works on screens of different resolutions! (Yes, it really was that difficult -_- )

Dangerous meteors in general (I had to fly out far to test them, sooo... I made someone else do it :P)

Glow sprites being placed weird on the dangerous meteors causing nearby meteors to glow without permission

Weakpoints on dangerous meteors no longer always in the same spot

So... So many bugs caused by adding new content

