Weakpoint Delta update for 24 January 2022

Areas and content update

Weakpoint Delta update for 24 January 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Changelog

Two new areas

  • Molten
  • Toxic

General improvements to things such as performance

New meteors

  • Huge meteor
  • Molten meteor
  • Toxic meteor

New upgrades

  • Tech tree to replace old upgrade system
  • Toxic shield
  • Mining laser
  • Huge meteor tracker
  • Heat shield

Bugfixes

Actually works on screens of different resolutions! (Yes, it really was that difficult -_- )

Dangerous meteors in general (I had to fly out far to test them, sooo... I made someone else do it :P)

Glow sprites being placed weird on the dangerous meteors causing nearby meteors to glow without permission

Weakpoints on dangerous meteors no longer always in the same spot

So... So many bugs caused by adding new content

Life events

Passed all my exams, except one (it's fine, I'll get it next try, no need to worry about me)

Pierced my ears (that shit hurts, jesus)

Finished a pretty big update for my game <3

