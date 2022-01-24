 Skip to content

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 24 January 2022

Mini-patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved registration of hits in battle
  • Work has been done on fixing NPC movement
  • Proportionately increased the power of the entire effect
  • Fixed production project installation error in factories
  • Reduced the maximum number of generated sectors
  • Changed the scale of generated sectors (will only affect new sectors)
  • Reduced speed of NPCs in combat
  • Increased projectile speed and duration

