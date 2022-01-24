- Improved registration of hits in battle
- Work has been done on fixing NPC movement
- Proportionately increased the power of the entire effect
- Fixed production project installation error in factories
- Reduced the maximum number of generated sectors
- Changed the scale of generated sectors (will only affect new sectors)
- Reduced speed of NPCs in combat
- Increased projectile speed and duration
SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 24 January 2022
Mini-patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update