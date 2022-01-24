Hotfix v1.1.1

Quick patch to add camera options and fix bugs introduced by the last patch.
Bug
- Fixed bug introduced by last patch that triggered multi-jump when wall jumping
- Fixed bug introduced by last patch that didn't restore movement if you restarted a level after you hit the goal
Options
- Smoothed out camera values to make it more stable, feel free to feedback on this if its better or worse
- Added an option to lock camera on player, this removes all LERP and movement, locking the player in the center
If you're enjoying Velocity Noodle, please leave a positive review. Send feedback on Steam forums or www.twitter.com/velocitynoodle
Changed files in this update