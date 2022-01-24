 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Velocity Noodle update for 24 January 2022

Hotfix v1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8076869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch to add camera options and fix bugs introduced by the last patch.

Bug

  • Fixed bug introduced by last patch that triggered multi-jump when wall jumping
  • Fixed bug introduced by last patch that didn't restore movement if you restarted a level after you hit the goal

Options

  • Smoothed out camera values to make it more stable, feel free to feedback on this if its better or worse
  • Added an option to lock camera on player, this removes all LERP and movement, locking the player in the center

If you're enjoying Velocity Noodle, please leave a positive review. Send feedback on Steam forums or www.twitter.com/velocitynoodle

Changed files in this update

Velocity Noodle Content Depot 1488651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.