 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Vacuum Pilot update for 24 January 2022

Update 0.5.6 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8076845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

Before we begin with the patch notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to take active part in our game development! Every suggestion and feedback is appreciated!

If you would like to see the game in your language and want to help with the translations, you can message us on Discord!

Thanks for playing!

--

Patch Notes

New Level

This update introduces a new level: Sharp Curves

Improved HUD

We have replaced some fonts and added borders to HUD elements.

New text boxes
  • Tutorial texts are now displayed inside of text boxes instead of being drawn on empty space
  • Text boxes can also be used in the Level Editor now
Smaller changes and fixes
  • Improved the visuals of level "Gutters"
  • Fixed a bug which caused the achievement "Victory" to not be given to players
  • Fixed multiple HUD errors in the russian and chinese version of the game
  • Editor: Added quick prop placing with the P key
  • Editor: Fixed some visual bugs

Changed files in this update

Vacuum Pilot Content Depot 1677571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.