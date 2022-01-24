Update 0.5.6 Patch Notes

Hey there!
Before we begin with the patch notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to take active part in our game development! Every suggestion and feedback is appreciated!
If you would like to see the game in your language and want to help with the translations, you can message us on Discord!
Thanks for playing!
--
Patch Notes
New Level
This update introduces a new level: Sharp Curves
Improved HUD
We have replaced some fonts and added borders to HUD elements.
New text boxes
- Tutorial texts are now displayed inside of text boxes instead of being drawn on empty space
- Text boxes can also be used in the Level Editor now
Smaller changes and fixes
- Improved the visuals of level "Gutters"
- Fixed a bug which caused the achievement "Victory" to not be given to players
- Fixed multiple HUD errors in the russian and chinese version of the game
- Editor: Added quick prop placing with the P key
- Editor: Fixed some visual bugs
