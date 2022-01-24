Update 28 - Hotfix 2

This hotfix addresses some of the issues related to steam profile pictures, and the arm kill feed being forced on. Additionally, after feedback of performance issues with servers with too many players, we are playing a cap at 24 players for community servers.

This may be the last update that we are going to ship on Unreal Engine version 4.21.2 while we continue our efforts to upgrading to Pavlov 4.27. Our update cycle may slow down as a result, but this doesn't mean we are finished with Pavlov VR quite yet. However, there may be a loss of workshop content if it is not updated by the authors. We are going to release a beta modkit for the new engine well before we intend to update Pavlov to give the map authors ample time to test and update their maps to the new engine in preparation.

Core

-Added Snow thin physical material to modkit, snow thick will no longer have penetration by default

-Added new damage mats/ destroyed model to the willys

-Added animations to the willys/kubel pedals and shifters

-Added soviet variant of the willys (ID: willys_svt)

-Adjusted tank fuel gauges to reflect tank health

-Adjusted killfeed logic so when a cooked grenade is picked up and tossed it will switch the damage dealer to the last person to throw it

-Adjusted buy menu to disable in SND whenever the bomb is planted

-Adjusted Slot 11 to be on chest on 3rd person

-Adjusted vehicle despawning, if the vehicle hasn't been occupied since it spawned it will destroy in a less explosive manner

-Adjustments to zombie balance table to add new guns

-Adjusted the 3rd person pawn vehicle location to look better

-Adjusted push grace period sound to not play unless the grace period is longer than 14 seconds

-Adjusted max players on community servers to 24

-Fixed willys/kubel speedometer rolling over

-Fixed tiger gauges not being animated

-Fixed armkill feed always being enabled

-Fixed vehicle braking causing vehicles to shift down to first gear

-Fixed for vehicle bumper killing players as they exit the vehicle while its moving

-Fixed bomb carrier detection in scoreboard

-Fixed tank and kill confirm beep not being affected by master volume

-Fixed bullet holes drawing on the water physmat

-Fixed sks playing mag eject sound if the bolt was already locked

-Fixed a few penetration issues on Santorini

-Fixed floating signs, lighting adjustments in missle silo, and adjusted global volumetric importance volumes in Bunker

-Replaced the kar 98 with the hunting rifle in HUNT

Push

-Added overtime logic so that attackers cant run out of tickets if the last bomb of a set is armed

-Adjusted revive logic so that a player will receive ammo for one of their guns (weapon in players hand takes priority)

-Fixed edge case where a bomb would blow up at the same time the round ends and cause the game to end

-Fixed locker meshes show items they shouldn't (luger if sidearm was set to "none")

-Fixed push bomb killing players if in a vehicle seat that cant take damage (tanks)

-Exposed locker refresh time to the modkit

Prophunt

-Added points for taunting

-Added new taunts

-Fixed taunt spam exploit

TTTv2

-Fixed scoreboard not validating correctly as the round starts, causing issues with Jester