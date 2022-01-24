 Skip to content

Void Slayer update for 24 January 2022

Hot Fix #1

HELL(o)!

We fixed some exploits reported to us by discord users so, without any further ado :

  • Fixed a bug when player can occasionally get stuck on obelisk
  • Fixed bug where "Meet Locust" achievment was not possible
  • Fixed bug with unlocking "Void Terror" achievment
  • Fixed bug with unlocking "Army Slayer" achievment
  • Fixed bug with unlocking "Just a warmup" achievment

We also plan to support Void slayer with further stability improvment, bug fix and balance support!

Stay Tuned

Madmind: After Hours Team!

