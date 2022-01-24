Hot Fix #1

HELL(o)!
We fixed some exploits reported to us by discord users so, without any further ado :
- Fixed a bug when player can occasionally get stuck on obelisk
- Fixed bug where "Meet Locust" achievment was not possible
- Fixed bug with unlocking "Void Terror" achievment
- Fixed bug with unlocking "Army Slayer" achievment
- Fixed bug with unlocking "Just a warmup" achievment
We also plan to support Void slayer with further stability improvment, bug fix and balance support!
Stay Tuned
Madmind: After Hours Team!
Changed files in this update