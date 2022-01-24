Version 0.23 - Polish Update

Hey! Today's update is a smaller one focused primarily on fixes and minor changes. However, this is only a small fraction of what've been doing in the past couple of months. We've been busy finalizing the last realm Blackwall and working on a complete rebalance of combat and all professions.
We also have solid plans for what's after the 1.0 release, however we are not ready to share the details yet. All we can say at the moment is that all Realms of Magic fans should be very happy.
We are getting very close to the full 1.0 release, but we still have some important work left to do. We will publish a more extensive post detailing our Roadmap to Full Release in the upcoming days.
Version 0.23.0 Changelog
Features
Reworked blocking with shields
- Significantly buffed Block for the player character, now blocking uses much, much less Stamina, making it a much more viable option
- Significantly nerfed Block for NPCs, now instead of preventing all damage they reduce it by 75%, player's Block continues to prevent all damage
Changes
- Changed Fireball explosion visual effect
- Updated all locations to use the new door and hatch types
- Changed quest for Hagan in Wheatfull to only use resources found in this and previous Realms
Bugfixes
- Fixed issue that caused crash after one minute on Intel 11th Gen and newer processors
- Fixed issue with side quest achievements not being awarded for some players
- Fixed issue that sometimes caused enemies to become unhittable
- Fixed issue that sometimes caused spawners not to spawn enemies
- Fixed issue with Reaver's Den secrets (this time for good)
- Fixed multiple minor level design issues
- Fixed stuck dialogue with Zagmig
- Fixed issue with Abary not being marked as Powerful Enemy
- Fixed issue with Rotten Ghoul healing for an incorrect amount
- Fixed all reported language problems
