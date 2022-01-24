Version 0.23 - Polish Update

Hey! Today's update is a smaller one focused primarily on fixes and minor changes. However, this is only a small fraction of what've been doing in the past couple of months. We've been busy finalizing the last realm Blackwall and working on a complete rebalance of combat and all professions.

We also have solid plans for what's after the 1.0 release, however we are not ready to share the details yet. All we can say at the moment is that all Realms of Magic fans should be very happy.

We are getting very close to the full 1.0 release, but we still have some important work left to do. We will publish a more extensive post detailing our Roadmap to Full Release in the upcoming days.

Version 0.23.0 Changelog

Features

Reworked blocking with shields Significantly buffed Block for the player character, now blocking uses much, much less Stamina, making it a much more viable option Significantly nerfed Block for NPCs, now instead of preventing all damage they reduce it by 75%, player's Block continues to prevent all damage



Changes

Changed Fireball explosion visual effect

Updated all locations to use the new door and hatch types

Changed quest for Hagan in Wheatfull to only use resources found in this and previous Realms

Bugfixes