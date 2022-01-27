 Skip to content

Doors of Insanity update for 27 January 2022

Doors of Insanity version 1.0 is Out Now!

Build 8076814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0 update also comes with a new crimson chest room that offers permanent crystal or XP boosts, and a new NPC called Wizard Andrew that lets you jump one room at the cost of completely scrambling your appearance.

The experience is now better than ever! 

Key Features

  • Create and upgrade a unique character 
  • Summon awesome allies including Shield Beaters, Wizards, and Demonic Bugs!  
  • Wield a variety of magic weapons such as the powerful Sword of The Three Saints and the slightly less-powerful Dad's Hammer  
  • Travel through 4 huge areas that hold more than 40 doors, each hiding their own enemies, encounters, and secrets. 
  • Engage in dozens of encounters behind the doors of insanity! 

 

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1268810/Doors_of_Insanity/

