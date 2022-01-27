Doors of Insanity version 1.0 is Out Now!

1.0 update also comes with a new crimson chest room that offers permanent crystal or XP boosts, and a new NPC called Wizard Andrew that lets you jump one room at the cost of completely scrambling your appearance.
The experience is now better than ever!
Key Features
- Create and upgrade a unique character
- Summon awesome allies including Shield Beaters, Wizards, and Demonic Bugs!
- Wield a variety of magic weapons such as the powerful Sword of The Three Saints and the slightly less-powerful Dad's Hammer
- Travel through 4 huge areas that hold more than 40 doors, each hiding their own enemies, encounters, and secrets.
- Engage in dozens of encounters behind the doors of insanity!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1268810/Doors_of_Insanity/
