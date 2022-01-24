Monitor support for everything above 1080p

Hey there!

Hope your week is off to a good start!

As you are aware, this game is designed for Streamers, and oh boy, do you all have a lot of differently-sized monitors. Everything here is made for 1080p resolution, which is still the most common monitor size by far, but I've been desperately trying to figure out a way to support different resolutions. The solution I've finally settled on is...

[ulist]

If you're on a 1080p or 4k monitor, the game will be fullscreen, and scaled to look like 1080p

If you're on any other resolution, the game go to windowed mode, and be 1920x1080 so it fits nicely on your monitor and you can move it around

[/ulist]

Gamemaker Studio doesn't let you mess around with the Windows toolbar, so I needed to use a tool that someone else designed, which created a bug. If the game is in windowed mode, you'll see the maximize option in the toolbar, but if you click maximize, it will stretch the game's camera and everything will look weird. Unfortunately there's no perfect solution for this, so I added a warning during the initial connection phase telling you not to click maximize.

So hopefully you don't click maximize!

List of changes in version 0.56:

All monitors above 1080p are now supported and working properly!

Some sprites have been created for a potential 5th game: Rock Paper Scissors 100.

Code cleanup

To all of you that have invited me into your streams to check out the games and provide feedback, thank you so much. It's because of you that these games are getting better and things are getting fixed. Keep the feedback coming!

That's all for now and I hope you enjoy the latest update.

All the best!

-Jaime