The Yondering Lands have more stories to tell...
The Sunswallower's Wake
The Sunswallower's Wake is a three chapter campaign for legacy heroes, focused on Vulta, an ancient enemy of the Yondering Lands. This story is unlocked by an existing event and follows the consequences of releasing Vulta from their gem-prison. We've been working on this for a while and are super excited to finally show it off!
Also some good bugfixes, including a memory leak fix that should improve performance for long sessions, and improvements to lighting when point light limit is low.
1.5+ The Sunswallower's Wake
New Campaign! A three chapter legacy story
Can now click unscouted tile to build bridge/pass
Night Altar map updated
Lifeforge Keystone map updated
Hook Proud update
Offhand poison now applies 2 poison to weapons
Credit snapshots now in sepia tone
Point light improvements
Split incursions are now half the size of full ones
Broken legacy heroes can be fixed by reloading their campaign
Fix a multiplayer bug where events would repeat
Fix a bug where percentages didn't appear for Jigsaw event
Fix a bug with hook quests
Fix a multiplayer bug with some legacy hero recruit events
Fix a bug where ranged attack animations would cut off
Fix a bug where skeleton would get age-based tiding
Fixed memory leaks that caused lag and crashes over time
Fix a bug where Ecthis ch4 event wouldn't occur
Fix a bug where stat buffs from history lines weren't correct
Fix some credits comics that could show dead heroes
Fix some typos
Tools: Added auto-match option to comic editor, for testing
