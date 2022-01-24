The Yondering Lands have more stories to tell...

The Sunswallower's Wake



The Sunswallower's Wake is a three chapter campaign for legacy heroes, focused on Vulta, an ancient enemy of the Yondering Lands. This story is unlocked by an existing event and follows the consequences of releasing Vulta from their gem-prison. We've been working on this for a while and are super excited to finally show it off!

Also some good bugfixes, including a memory leak fix that should improve performance for long sessions, and improvements to lighting when point light limit is low.

1.5+ The Sunswallower's Wake

New Campaign! A three chapter legacy story

Can now click unscouted tile to build bridge/pass

Night Altar map updated

Lifeforge Keystone map updated

Hook Proud update

Offhand poison now applies 2 poison to weapons

Credit snapshots now in sepia tone

Point light improvements

Split incursions are now half the size of full ones

Broken legacy heroes can be fixed by reloading their campaign

Fix a multiplayer bug where events would repeat

Fix a bug where percentages didn't appear for Jigsaw event

Fix a bug with hook quests

Fix a multiplayer bug with some legacy hero recruit events

Fix a bug where ranged attack animations would cut off

Fix a bug where skeleton would get age-based tiding

Fixed memory leaks that caused lag and crashes over time

Fix a bug where Ecthis ch4 event wouldn't occur

Fix a bug where stat buffs from history lines weren't correct

Fix some credits comics that could show dead heroes

Fix some typos

Tools: Added auto-match option to comic editor, for testing