Game patch 1.3.14

This small patch fixes a serious bug which caused certain savefiles to fail to load. This fix is retroactive, meaning that savefiles which were screwed up by the bug should now work fine.

Version 1.3.14:

fixed a crash that would occur when loading a savefile which was saved during a lethal attack against an enemy

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!