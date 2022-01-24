 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 24 January 2022

Game patch 1.3.14

24 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This small patch fixes a serious bug which caused certain savefiles to fail to load. This fix is retroactive, meaning that savefiles which were screwed up by the bug should now work fine.

Version 1.3.14:

  • fixed a crash that would occur when loading a savefile which was saved during a lethal attack against an enemy

