Beta Rollout!

Hello all,
thanks for waiting once again! Today, we give the beta update another shot!
Here's what's new:
- New network solution! Comes with A LOT SHORTER lobby codes!
- Lobby Doodling - draw alone or together with people in the lobby, and export the result as an svg file!
- Gravity Mode - your lines fall down for total drawing mayhem!
- Overdrive Mode - play more rounds in Chain mode than usually possible!
- Shape Tool - Create filled shapes using this new tool!
- Dropper Tool
- Fill tool
- You can now report players for abusive behaviour
Your feedback was and continues to be very valuable! Keep it coming :-)
We are very excited to bring you more features and surprises throughout the year! Stay tuned!
