Draw & Guess update for 24 January 2022

Beta Rollout!

Hello all,

thanks for waiting once again! Today, we give the beta update another shot!

Here's what's new:

  • New network solution! Comes with A LOT SHORTER lobby codes!
  • Lobby Doodling - draw alone or together with people in the lobby, and export the result as an svg file!
  • Gravity Mode - your lines fall down for total drawing mayhem!
  • Overdrive Mode - play more rounds in Chain mode than usually possible!
  • Shape Tool - Create filled shapes using this new tool!
  • Dropper Tool
  • Fill tool
  • You can now report players for abusive behaviour

Your feedback was and continues to be very valuable! Keep it coming :-)

We are very excited to bring you more features and surprises throughout the year! Stay tuned!

