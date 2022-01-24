 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mercury Fallen update for 24 January 2022

Patch Update 31.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8076456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Folks!

Patch update 31.4 focuses on a few reported issues. Thanks for the great feedback and reports. 🙂

Check the release notes below for all the included fixes.

Follow Mercury Fallen Development On

Twitter | Facebook | Website | Discord | Roadmap

Release Notes

  • Fixed: Colonists stuck in a loop picking up and dropping off seeds when attempting to plant them if a colonist is assigned both the botanist and biologist job roles.
  • Fixed: Colonists stuck in a loop attempting to harvest crops in some instances.
  • Fixed: Game crash, in some instances, if returning to the main menu and starting a new game or loading a game
  • Fixed: Unable to use mouse scroll wheel to scroll global inventory if hovering over an item category header
  • Fixed: Particle effects not always being properly removed
  • Fixed: Missing text string for depressed attribute effect
  • Fixed: Missing text string for motivated attribute effect

Changed files in this update

Mercury Fallen Win64 Depot 704513
  • Loading history…
Mercury Fallen Mac64 Depot 704514
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.