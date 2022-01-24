Howdy Folks!
Patch update 31.4 focuses on a few reported issues. Thanks for the great feedback and reports. 🙂
Check the release notes below for all the included fixes.
Release Notes
- Fixed: Colonists stuck in a loop picking up and dropping off seeds when attempting to plant them if a colonist is assigned both the botanist and biologist job roles.
- Fixed: Colonists stuck in a loop attempting to harvest crops in some instances.
- Fixed: Game crash, in some instances, if returning to the main menu and starting a new game or loading a game
- Fixed: Unable to use mouse scroll wheel to scroll global inventory if hovering over an item category header
- Fixed: Particle effects not always being properly removed
- Fixed: Missing text string for depressed attribute effect
- Fixed: Missing text string for motivated attribute effect
