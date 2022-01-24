New Alpha 0.11 - ChangeLog

On January 24, 2022 a new Alpha 0.11 was released. The main change in the new update is the addition of the ability to save game state on 5 slots. Also added is the ability to store items in a 9 slot backpack, which can be obtained later in the game. Have fun with the new features in the game ;)

Full list of changes:

Addition of a new game save system,

New items added: Backpack in which you can store an item, Atomic Flakes (corn flakes), a new type of wine that you can get by completing one mission in New Tolham,

Added a new location Samson's farm in Watown.

Added 2 new characters - Samson and Grandfather's Ghost in the subway

Added the possibility to roast meat on campfires in the subway

Added a fire that burns on the campfires in the subway

Added information about collapsed stairs in the subway

Changed hair color of Joshua - now he has white hair color

Changed the appearance of the wolf meat item

Improved the appearance of building walls in Moolow Isles and Woodhill

Improved the appearance of roofs in New Tolham, Watown and Yorkset and other wooden houses

NOTE: Game saves from alpha 0.8, 0.9, 0.10 do not work in the new update, you have to start the game from the beginning.