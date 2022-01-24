 Skip to content

Nuclear Drifter update for 24 January 2022

New Alpha 0.11 - ChangeLog

On January 24, 2022 a new Alpha 0.11 was released. The main change in the new update is the addition of the ability to save game state on 5 slots. Also added is the ability to store items in a 9 slot backpack, which can be obtained later in the game. Have fun with the new features in the game ;)

Full list of changes:

  • Addition of a new game save system,
  • New items added: Backpack in which you can store an item, Atomic Flakes (corn flakes), a new type of wine that you can get by completing one mission in New Tolham,
  • Added a new location Samson's farm in Watown.
  • Added 2 new characters - Samson and Grandfather's Ghost in the subway
  • Added the possibility to roast meat on campfires in the subway
  • Added a fire that burns on the campfires in the subway
  • Added information about collapsed stairs in the subway
  • Changed hair color of Joshua - now he has white hair color
  • Changed the appearance of the wolf meat item
  • Improved the appearance of building walls in Moolow Isles and Woodhill
  • Improved the appearance of roofs in New Tolham, Watown and Yorkset and other wooden houses

NOTE: Game saves from alpha 0.8, 0.9, 0.10 do not work in the new update, you have to start the game from the beginning.

