New Alpha 0.11 - ChangeLog

On January 24, 2022 a new Alpha 0.11 was released. The main change in the new update is the addition of the ability to save game state on 5 slots. Also added is the ability to store items in a 9 slot backpack, which can be obtained later in the game. Have fun with the new features in the game ;)
Full list of changes:
- Addition of a new game save system,
- New items added: Backpack in which you can store an item, Atomic Flakes (corn flakes), a new type of wine that you can get by completing one mission in New Tolham,
- Added a new location Samson's farm in Watown.
- Added 2 new characters - Samson and Grandfather's Ghost in the subway
- Added the possibility to roast meat on campfires in the subway
- Added a fire that burns on the campfires in the subway
- Added information about collapsed stairs in the subway
- Changed hair color of Joshua - now he has white hair color
- Changed the appearance of the wolf meat item
- Improved the appearance of building walls in Moolow Isles and Woodhill
- Improved the appearance of roofs in New Tolham, Watown and Yorkset and other wooden houses
NOTE: Game saves from alpha 0.8, 0.9, 0.10 do not work in the new update, you have to start the game from the beginning.
Changed files in this update