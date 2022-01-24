 Skip to content

OpenGloves update for 24 January 2022

v0.5 Update

Driver:

  • Splay support
  • Multiple finger joint support
  • Made glove position updates smoother
  • Made finger animations smoother
  • Potential fix for lag that some people were encountering when using an ESP over USB
  • Reduce buffer size for USB connection in aims to minimise latency
  • Last commit hash is now included in logs for help with debugging
  • Input Named Pipe has changed name (BREAKING CHANGE, see https://github.com/LucidVR/opengloves-driver/wiki/Driver-Input#input-via-named-pipe)

UI:

  • DARK MODE! (though light mode is still available in settings)
  • Footer links are now icons
  • Remove some transitions to make the ui feel snappier
  • Changes to page titles
  • Made tooltip hints more stylish
  • Description for Feedback Enabled
  • UI should be overall snappier when loading and executing functions

As always let us know what you think! 🚀

Discord: https://discord.gg/lucidvr

