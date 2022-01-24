v0.5 Update

Driver:
- Splay support
- Multiple finger joint support
- Made glove position updates smoother
- Made finger animations smoother
- Potential fix for lag that some people were encountering when using an ESP over USB
- Reduce buffer size for USB connection in aims to minimise latency
- Last commit hash is now included in logs for help with debugging
- Input Named Pipe has changed name (BREAKING CHANGE, see https://github.com/LucidVR/opengloves-driver/wiki/Driver-Input#input-via-named-pipe)
UI:
- DARK MODE! (though light mode is still available in settings)
- Footer links are now icons
- Remove some transitions to make the ui feel snappier
- Changes to page titles
- Made tooltip hints more stylish
- Description for Feedback Enabled
- UI should be overall snappier when loading and executing functions
As always let us know what you think! 🚀
Discord: https://discord.gg/lucidvr
