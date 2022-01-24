 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Jester Street : Card-Counting Trainer update for 24 January 2022

Music Player + Mini-Update (24.01.22)

Share · View all patches · Build 8076232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Existing Models: Streamlined, to ease game loading times (still working on this, but the bulk is configured/sorted!).

Updated Code to Session Stats.

Introduced a; (Basic) Music Player (Next to Trophies Vending Machine). Will cycle songs in the genres:

  • Chill Playlist
  • EDM Chill Playlist
  • Jazz Chill Playlist

    (Or just random Mix)

'F' to Sit, Set to Invisible whilst using Music/Interaction.

Volume (adjustable) is independent of game sound(s).

(Feedback on if I should include more tracks etc. would be appreciated! Otherwise, I'll keep slowly adding -within reason).

  • Sus.

Changed files in this update

Jester Street : Card-Counting Trainer Depot 1828071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.