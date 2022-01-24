Music Player + Mini-Update (24.01.22)

Share · View all patches · Build 8076232 · Last edited 24 January 2022 – 18:06:24 UTC by Wendy

Existing Models: Streamlined, to ease game loading times (still working on this, but the bulk is configured/sorted!).

Updated Code to Session Stats.

Introduced a; (Basic) Music Player (Next to Trophies Vending Machine). Will cycle songs in the genres:

Chill Playlist

EDM Chill Playlist

Jazz Chill Playlist

(Or just random Mix)

'F' to Sit, Set to Invisible whilst using Music/Interaction.

Volume (adjustable) is independent of game sound(s).

(Feedback on if I should include more tracks etc. would be appreciated! Otherwise, I'll keep slowly adding -within reason).