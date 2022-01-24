 Skip to content

Blackwell Deception update for 24 January 2022

Blackwell Deception - LINUX AND MAC PORTS are back! Various fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8076166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added proper LINUX and MAC ports with WORKING ACHIEVEMENTS!
  • Upgraded all versions to the latest stable engine version
  • Fixed a bug with a certain password, now lowercase or full uppercase also works.
  • Fixed a crash bug regarding the creation of files for achievements.
  • Added tint to a certain item in the yacht during the [night].

