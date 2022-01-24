New OPEN BETA Patch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Innkeepers!

It has been some time since the last update for Crossroads Inn. We know you were waiting for that, and so do we to give you something more than a small, insignificant mend.

We rolled our sleeves, knuckled down, and prepared some fixes! However, taught by the previous experience, we decided to implement it throughout the BETA version.

Why is that? Bearing in mind that some previous patches and fixes sometimes resulted in generating another set of snags, we want to have continuous control over the version we are working on, that could be improved ceaselessly, based on the feedback.

Within this new update, we are also implementing some major corrections, with a special highlight on the Task Management - you can check it all in the following Patch Notes:

PATCH NOTES:

NPCs on the road no longer are counted as guests

Fixed a bug with Loan that could be paid with any amount of money available

Fixed a bug that prevent Lanterns be refilled

Patrons no longer gets locked in stuff rooms

Patrons no longer gets stuck on beds

Fixed a default well in Act0

Bard needed for quest is coming into the Inn correctly

Building with SHIFT on the 2nd floor no longer deletes the floor on the 1st floor

Act 2 - Adventurer Gala has now correctly assigned name and image in the quests window.

Game no longer crashes after placing Brewery

Save no longer crashes after placing Workbench or Meat Mincer

Fixed bug with sound while pausing the game in campaign/sandbox mode, after selecting your workers, and unpausing afterwards

Act 1 - Achievement sound no longer plays after loading save

You can now refund room block after they are set (building animation finished)

Employee no longer gets stuck on training dummy while repairing it

Vedeta in no longer getting stuck trying to get a bath

If you are eager to enroll to the BETA branch, follow these steps:

Right-click on the game in your Steam library.

Click “Properties”.

Open the “Beta” tab.

Select the “Open Beta” branch.

At this point the game should start updating. Within this BETA you should be able to test out new fixes and functionalities

Such a solution could provide us with your incessant feedback, and provide you with an adequate response. After the 2-3 weeks, we will implement a corrected variant of the game into the basic version.

IMPORTANT:

If your old saves happen to crash, we would really appreciate it if you could send them to us to be further checked. Send them via email here: contact@klabater.com - in the title please write: CINN TEST

(otherwise it wouldn't get a high priority)

You could leave us your feedback under this UPDATE or JOIN our DISCORD, where we will be checking your comments and feedback regarding the BETA version.