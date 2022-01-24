NEW MUSIC UPDATE! (and a bunch of smaller things, v0.2.0)

Greetings Dodgers!

It has been a busy couple of months, but I'm proud to finally be able to bring the first music update for Soundodger 2. We've doubled both the amount of songs as well as levels, so rest assured there's a lot to dodge here. A new bullet called ripple is being introduced, a new bloom effect is ready to blind you (hopefully not), and a slew of fun additions and fixes have found their way into the editor.

Here are your new musicians this round:

Graham Kartna - chiltonWALK.temp

Popskyy - Can't Dodge My Love!

Sferro - Modular Origami (feat. Mecha Maiko)

Julie Buchanan - Talk About It

(I'm the 5th musician, hi) - Sophomore Slump

There's lots more listed below in the full changelog, so have at it!

Happy Dodging,

Bean

Changelog v0.2.0

Game

Added ripple bullet

Added bloom event (bring sunglasses)

Added mouse pause (hold left and right mouse buttons for .5 sec)

Changed spin event to allow for more consistent playback across PCs

Changed "appear" enemies to not reveal themselves during the level intro

Changed laser warmups to prevent being cleared

Changed how cursor squash-n-stretch is displayed to reduce jitter for some players

Changed clipping plane of BG for certain levels to prevent going through geometry

Changed beam flare to not pulsate during streams

Changed stream flares to stay constant while additional bullets are fired

Changed stream flares instantly changing colors if an old stream finishes while a newer one continues

Fixed "appear" enemies resizing during streams

Fixed bigHug lifespans not scaling correctly with a modded gameplay speed

Fixed lasers emitting particles when particle FX are off

Fixed clones not being able to interact with bigHugs correctly

Fixed z-fighting issue with enemies while they shoot

Fixed zen mod deducting points for missed hugs

Editor

Added toggles to make an event anchor smooth its input and output interpolations

Added Reset ArenaAngle extra (next to Clear on toolbar)

Added toggle for Clears to make them super, erasing bullets otherwise impervious to clears

Added "!" to tab buttons to indicate it contains hidden layers

Added red circle to arena if an unhugged hug/bigHug leaves the arena (naturally or via clear)

Added [tab] as alternative shortcut for toggling grid snap

Added [0] to quickly reset selected event anchors to their default value

Added visibility toggling for events tab (invisible means they are at default value)

Added ability to click on a slider bar to update the value without dragging

Added animated events during main game intro (make sure first event time matches the start time of the level)

Changed disobeying OOB bullets to despawn after traveling 1 screen distance away

Changed center enemy to spin with arena by default (aiming at enemy 1). Use world aim for uh... world aim.

Changed stream rate to hold 3 decimal places (from 2)

Changed event anchors to display concise values when highlighted

Changed particle count for laser removal (halved)

Changed event anchor value to not be clickable

Fixed burst/stream patterns that used to be multirowed still shooting multiple rows

Fixed bigHug duration being affected by time events

Fixed lasers disappearing during negative time events

Fixed adding a bullet in a prefab not selecting it

Fixed adding a bullet in a prefab not using copied deck info

Fixed changing a bullet type to laser in a prefab not setting the pattern to stream

Fixed events not resetting when you delete all of their anchors

Fixed pasted bullets sometimes appearing on the wrong layer

Fixed new levels including "+" in their folder name

Fixed glitch related to selecting event anchors and deselecting the earliest one to reset all selected anchors' values

Fixed softlock when unplugging a controller or pausing with controller

Fixed legacy issue for bullets with "NaN" speed

Fixed very large/small player size saving to default values

Fixed negative player size displaying squash-n-stretch incorrectly

Fixed out of order events displaying correctly upon level load

Fixed default active enemy for a new bullet to match the earliest-present enemy (whether it's center, or an enemy past 1 because of hidden ones)

Fixed working name not updating if changed before exiting settings from color edit

Fixed enemy 1 cone appearing when loading a level and opening/closing settings

Fixed typos

Misc