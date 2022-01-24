NEW MUSIC UPDATE! (and a bunch of smaller things, v0.2.0)

Greetings Dodgers!
It has been a busy couple of months, but I'm proud to finally be able to bring the first music update for Soundodger 2. We've doubled both the amount of songs as well as levels, so rest assured there's a lot to dodge here. A new bullet called ripple is being introduced, a new bloom effect is ready to blind you (hopefully not), and a slew of fun additions and fixes have found their way into the editor.
Here are your new musicians this round:
- Graham Kartna - chiltonWALK.temp
- Popskyy - Can't Dodge My Love!
- Sferro - Modular Origami (feat. Mecha Maiko)
- Julie Buchanan - Talk About It
- (I'm the 5th musician, hi) - Sophomore Slump
There's lots more listed below in the full changelog, so have at it!
Happy Dodging,
Bean
Changelog v0.2.0
Game
- Added ripple bullet
- Added bloom event (bring sunglasses)
- Added mouse pause (hold left and right mouse buttons for .5 sec)
- Changed spin event to allow for more consistent playback across PCs
- Changed "appear" enemies to not reveal themselves during the level intro
- Changed laser warmups to prevent being cleared
- Changed how cursor squash-n-stretch is displayed to reduce jitter for some players
- Changed clipping plane of BG for certain levels to prevent going through geometry
- Changed beam flare to not pulsate during streams
- Changed stream flares to stay constant while additional bullets are fired
- Changed stream flares instantly changing colors if an old stream finishes while a newer one continues
- Fixed "appear" enemies resizing during streams
- Fixed bigHug lifespans not scaling correctly with a modded gameplay speed
- Fixed lasers emitting particles when particle FX are off
- Fixed clones not being able to interact with bigHugs correctly
- Fixed z-fighting issue with enemies while they shoot
- Fixed zen mod deducting points for missed hugs
Editor
- Added toggles to make an event anchor smooth its input and output interpolations
- Added Reset ArenaAngle extra (next to Clear on toolbar)
- Added toggle for Clears to make them super, erasing bullets otherwise impervious to clears
- Added "!" to tab buttons to indicate it contains hidden layers
- Added red circle to arena if an unhugged hug/bigHug leaves the arena (naturally or via clear)
- Added [tab] as alternative shortcut for toggling grid snap
- Added [0] to quickly reset selected event anchors to their default value
- Added visibility toggling for events tab (invisible means they are at default value)
- Added ability to click on a slider bar to update the value without dragging
- Added animated events during main game intro (make sure first event time matches the start time of the level)
- Changed disobeying OOB bullets to despawn after traveling 1 screen distance away
- Changed center enemy to spin with arena by default (aiming at enemy 1). Use world aim for uh... world aim.
- Changed stream rate to hold 3 decimal places (from 2)
- Changed event anchors to display concise values when highlighted
- Changed particle count for laser removal (halved)
- Changed event anchor value to not be clickable
- Fixed burst/stream patterns that used to be multirowed still shooting multiple rows
- Fixed bigHug duration being affected by time events
- Fixed lasers disappearing during negative time events
- Fixed adding a bullet in a prefab not selecting it
- Fixed adding a bullet in a prefab not using copied deck info
- Fixed changing a bullet type to laser in a prefab not setting the pattern to stream
- Fixed events not resetting when you delete all of their anchors
- Fixed pasted bullets sometimes appearing on the wrong layer
- Fixed new levels including "+" in their folder name
- Fixed glitch related to selecting event anchors and deselecting the earliest one to reset all selected anchors' values
- Fixed softlock when unplugging a controller or pausing with controller
- Fixed legacy issue for bullets with "NaN" speed
- Fixed very large/small player size saving to default values
- Fixed negative player size displaying squash-n-stretch incorrectly
- Fixed out of order events displaying correctly upon level load
- Fixed default active enemy for a new bullet to match the earliest-present enemy (whether it's center, or an enemy past 1 because of hidden ones)
- Fixed working name not updating if changed before exiting settings from color edit
- Fixed enemy 1 cone appearing when loading a level and opening/closing settings
- Fixed typos
Misc
- Added lower resolution options
- Changed ShinShinjuku difficulty label to expert (from advanced)
- Changed legacy levels to stream bullets more accurately
- Changed "delete these scores" to also delete a project's unlocked status
- Fixed mod window gameplay speed skipping past 200% when scrolling to the right
- Fixed mod active status not being saved if toggled through right-click shortcut
- Fixed [delete] not working to remove a folder from the root of User Levels
- Fixed blurry lock icon in Level Select
