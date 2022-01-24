 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Alan's Automaton Workshop update for 24 January 2022

1/24 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8075981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

To all dear engineers:

We already collected all feedbacks from Steam review, community and Discord server.

So we begin to improve several part according to the feedbacks in this version.

Alan's Automaton Workshop update log:

Master build 30124

Added:
  • Quick Test button: player can speed up the test run from the Execution Panel (starts from chapter II).
  • Editing the name of hardware devices.
Improved:
  • Rise the Level 2-8's speed certification standard from 9.75 to 20.08 .
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed an issue where the action inside state node didn't remove when the corresponding device is removed.
  • Main calculator (Com) in level 3-8 can preform the Clear() action currectly now.

We won't stop to make this game better, so welcome to tell us your suggestions, opinons or cool ideas on Steam community or Discord!

Changed depots in develop branch

View more data in app history for build 8075981
AAW Main Program (PC) Depot 1289991
AAW Main Program (Linux) Depot 1289993
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.