1/24 Update

To all dear engineers:
We already collected all feedbacks from Steam review, community and Discord server.
So we begin to improve several part according to the feedbacks in this version.
Alan's Automaton Workshop update log:
Master build 30124
Added:
- Quick Test button: player can speed up the test run from the Execution Panel (starts from chapter II).
- Editing the name of hardware devices.
Improved:
- Rise the Level 2-8's speed certification standard from 9.75 to 20.08 .
Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue where the action inside state node didn't remove when the corresponding device is removed.
- Main calculator (Com) in level 3-8 can preform the Clear() action currectly now.
We won't stop to make this game better, so welcome to tell us your suggestions, opinons or cool ideas on Steam community or Discord!
