From Red to Green update for 24 January 2022

Patch 1.0.3.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full list of changes:

  • Changed all images with logo and red/green objects, because with old material and lighting they looks flat;
  • Now backgrounds change theur color(-s) more noticable. Looks like that before this noone dont noticed that backgrounds change color(-s);
  • Now tiles fragments slowly fly up and down;
  • Replaced experemental outlevel click tips with something not experemental. Now random and created levels also have this tip;
  • Fixed typo in the easter egg achievement (thanks to マレクーカレヌ for report).

This patch was released at January 24, 2022, as planned.

Have a good game :)

KAT_Editor

