Patch 1.0.3.0

Full list of changes:
- Changed all images with logo and red/green objects, because with old material and lighting they looks flat;
- Now backgrounds change theur color(-s) more noticable. Looks like that before this noone dont noticed that backgrounds change color(-s);
- Now tiles fragments slowly fly up and down;
- Replaced experemental outlevel click tips with something not experemental. Now random and created levels also have this tip;
- Fixed typo in the easter egg achievement (thanks to マレクーカレヌ for report).
This patch was released at January 24, 2022, as planned.
Have a good game :)
KAT_Editor
Changed files in this update