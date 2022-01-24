NEW : Marketplace, the open way to specialization and multiple gameplays

**

January release

NEW - Marketplace

Sell resources (ideology and technology), agents (in your deck or deployed on the map) or fleets (deployed on the map with a navarch) for credits on the brand new marketplace.

Choose your customers: sell to a particular player, to a faction, to the whole galaxy? It's up to you!

Choose your price in credits! But a 10% tax based on the standard price of what you sell will automatically apply!

This market allows multiple strategies and players specializations:

train agents and sell them to teammates,

build high quality ships and sell them to warriors,

buy saboteurs to protect yourself from an enemy raid fleet

let your imagination run wild!

Dozens of new tactics are made possible!



STARTING SOON - Legacy #6

Legacy #6 will start on Wednesday 26th of Jan. 2022 at 8pm UTC+1 (Paris, Berlin).

ARK, Synelle and The Tetrarchy will fight on an epic map! Due to the size of the map and its shape, we expect this Legacy game to last longer than the previous one! It could up to 2 months long!

Newcomers will be protected against agressive players on this map especially designed to allow peaceful growth for those who want it!

For a better organization with your teammates JOIN OUR DISCORD

REWORKED - Faction bonuses

AVAILABLE - Tactic mode

Players can now launch their own game in Tactic mode. This mode last around 8 to 10 hours and can be paused whenever the host (in agreement with other players) decides it. Players have to organize together to chose their schedule of play

UPGRADE - Bug fix and calibration

colonization ships now costs much more technology but its patent is far cheaper,

now costs much more technology but its patent is far cheaper, capital ships are now far stronger but their upkeep is also far more expensive,

agent will now win more XP but they're limited to a certain level of protection and determination,

seduction is now a bit more difficult especially against navarchs,

shadow victory is now a bit harder,

and many other small balancing and bug fixes,

Hope you'll enjoy!