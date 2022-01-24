Experimental Update, January 24th 2022

Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just updated the Experimental Branch of The Riftbreaker. The update features a couple of new elements, such as the Statistics Screen and a new Seasonal Event for the Spring Festival. Other than that, the update also brings some fixes and optimizations, including a rework of our audio system.

We plan to make this patch public by the end of the week. If you would like to help us test it beforehand, you can download it now from the Experimental Branch.

To join the experimental branch:

create a backup copy of your save folder (Documents/The Riftbreaker)

disable Steam Cloud save backup

go to your Steam Library

right-click on The Riftbreaker

select 'Properties,’ then 'Betas,’ and use the following password: IknowWhatImDoing

After that, you will be able to choose 'experimental' from the drop-down menu. Download the update, play the game and let us know if you encounter any issues. We also have a channel on our Discord: #rb-experimental-feedback - we highly encourage you to join in and share your feedback.

EXTREMELY IMPORTANT: Saves that you create on the Experimental Branch WILL NOT be compatible with older versions of the game like the current, default branch of the game. They will be compatible with future versions of the game. Please manually backup your save files if you plan on reverting to the default branch of the game.

The experimental branch might contain severe errors and bugs. If you are not sure if you want to accept that risk, we recommend waiting until the patch is confirmed to be stable and until it arrives on the main branch.

FEATURES

The Spring Festival is here! A new seasonal event has arrived in Galatea 37. Celebrate with two new Mr. Riggs skins (unlock them with codes TIGER and SPRING), new lamp models, new floor patterns, new Sentinel Towers, and even a custom weather event! Just like the previous winter seasonal event, this is purely cosmetic and entirely optional.

The mouse cursors implementation has been completely reworked. It is now much more responsive and faster, reducing lagging and any other potentially unwanted behavior.

The Statistics Screen has been reworked and added to the in-game menu and the end game screen.

The full version of the game and the Prologue now feature different main menu backgrounds to differentiate more easily between the two.

CHANGES

Changed the radius of the objective marker in the Tanzanite Concentration mission from 100 to 10 meters.

Adjusted the minimum number of spawned Cryogenic plants in the Magma Find Samples mission.

Deployable Sentry Guns are more visible now, thanks to tweaked visual effects.

Temporary (green) Rift Portals are now light emitters.

Adjusted fade-in and fade-out timings for dynamic decals - blood splats, explosions, and similar.

Reduced the amount of hitpoints for large Magnetic Rocks, making them easier to deal with.

The energy priority system has been dramatically improved. Previously, in the case of an energy shortage, the buildings would come on- and offline semi-randomly in case of an energy shortage. Now, it’s more granular and predictable, with AI hubs taking priority over defensive towers.

Menu screens have been adjusted to fill the screen space better on non- 16:9 aspect ratio displays.

Ammo research requirements added to the Corrosive Gun, the Cryogenic Atomizer, the Nuclear Launcher, and Swarm Missiles. This is to prevent a rare scenario where you could develop a weapon but have no means of producing the ammunition required.

Loot from Acidic Yeast should be more visible now.

We re-enabled the option to change the anti-aliasing method from TAA to FXAA. Use it if you dislike the minor TAA ghosting artifacts. Enabling FXAA will prevent you from using FidelityFX Super Resolution as it requires TAA.

Build Max Level' button - left alt key by default - is now a toggle.

Planetary Screen is now hidden in Survival Mode and the Prologue.

Bigger chance for "something useful" in Bioanomalies (skills, skins, etc.), instead of random resource caches.

Additional Bioanomalies spawn in on bigger maps.

Requirements are now visible for a couple more items in the Alien Technology research tree.

FIXES

Fixed an error that caused some meteors to spawn double decals.

Fixed collision of multiple small vegetation pieces to improve scanning with the Bioscanner.

Fixed AI core cost errors that happened while using cost-reducing gear, like Maintenance Tools.

The Cryo Station no longer takes damage shortly after being built on the Magma floor.

Fixed an error that happened when deleting saves through the main menu.

Nurglax Drones are no longer selectable.

Fixed the Uranium Ore icon in research.

Fixed a large number of minor errors and crash bugs.

SOUNDS

New sound added for gates opening and closing.

The sound framework has been reworked entirely, eliminating many issues and crashes that happened before. Please let us know if you notice any strange behavior regarding sound.

EXOR Studios