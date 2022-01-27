 Skip to content

Halfway update for 27 January 2022

Minor Update 1.2.15: Steam Deck Compatibility

Hey everyone,

This is a very minor update. It makes sure you can play Halfway on the upcoming Steam Deck from Valve.

Please note: This does not add full controller support. We added a default controller configuration that allows you to play the game out of the box with the build in Steam Deck controllers without having to fiddle with the settings.

We are excited for the Steam Deck and wanted to make sure you can play our games without issues when you get your hands on one.

Change list for 1.2.15

  • A few improvements and fixes for Steam Deck compatibility

