Thank you all for your continued support of Gutting Goblins! We heard your plea for loading screens, and thus we have grant your request! New chests have been added, gravity physics have been vastly improved, and the code has been optimized to allow for far superior performance. We hope you enjoy the continued updates, and we'll keep sending them your way as long as you ask for them!
Gutting Goblins! update for 24 January 2022
Gutting Goblins! Version 1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
