Gutting Goblins! update for 24 January 2022

Gutting Goblins! Version 1.2

Build 8075772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all for your continued support of Gutting Goblins! We heard your plea for loading screens, and thus we have grant your request! New chests have been added, gravity physics have been vastly improved, and the code has been optimized to allow for far superior performance. We hope you enjoy the continued updates, and we'll keep sending them your way as long as you ask for them!

Changed files in this update

Gutting Goblins! Content Depot 1740321
  • Loading history…
