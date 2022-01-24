Update 23 - Multiplayer fixes, Breaching room map, BAR Browning and more

Main Features:
New:
-added back breaching room map with some fps optimisations
-added BAR Browning (lmg) and 30-06 cartridge
-added suppressor screw on instructions to tutorial area
-added and requested oculus permission settings to enable voice chat, you should in theory be able to voice chat in multiplayer (multiplayer)
-added movement smoother for multiplayer to reduce lag and client jitter during movement (multiplayer)
-updated the demo for quest and steam to have all fps improvements, bug fixes, and optimisations (demo version update)
Changes:
-adjusted bipod recoil to be more physically accurate
-fixed client jittery movement and lag when moving (multiplayer)
-slightly increased the resolution of scope images to reduce blur
-increased all scopes base moa to 15 to better align with bullet impact
-fixed issue where mp7 grip would not load from using Gun Vault
-fixed issue where m67 grenade can be fit into 40mm grenade launchers
-fixed issue where hands would float away when changing hands at the hand spawner while at the same time gripping on to something
-fixed M70 stock to rotate the other way around
-fixed deagle 50 ae mag to have 7 rounds
-fixed m95 casing ejection to be the correct 50 bmg casing
-fixed beretta mag capacity to have 15 rounds
-added UMP45 to have bolt catch and release capabilities
-tweaked bolt release button activation settings to reduce chance of unintentional release or self insertion of bullet
-fixed issue for open bolt guns where bolt would slide back from pulling trigger when gun is on safety
-fixed issue where some open bolt guns would not have controller haptic rumble effect on full auto firing
-added fix for randomly floating hands in multiplayer when joining as client (multiplayer)
