Update 23 - Multiplayer fixes, Breaching room map, BAR Browning and more

Main Features:

-Added fix for multiplayer lag, it should be reduced for joining clients

New:

-added back breaching room map with some fps optimisations

-added BAR Browning (lmg) and 30-06 cartridge

-added suppressor screw on instructions to tutorial area

-added and requested oculus permission settings to enable voice chat, you should in theory be able to voice chat in multiplayer (multiplayer)

-added movement smoother for multiplayer to reduce lag and client jitter during movement (multiplayer)

-updated the demo for quest and steam to have all fps improvements, bug fixes, and optimisations (demo version update)

Changes:

-adjusted bipod recoil to be more physically accurate

-fixed client jittery movement and lag when moving (multiplayer)

-slightly increased the resolution of scope images to reduce blur

-increased all scopes base moa to 15 to better align with bullet impact

-fixed issue where mp7 grip would not load from using Gun Vault

-fixed issue where m67 grenade can be fit into 40mm grenade launchers

-fixed issue where hands would float away when changing hands at the hand spawner while at the same time gripping on to something

-fixed M70 stock to rotate the other way around

-fixed deagle 50 ae mag to have 7 rounds

-fixed m95 casing ejection to be the correct 50 bmg casing

-fixed beretta mag capacity to have 15 rounds

-added UMP45 to have bolt catch and release capabilities

-tweaked bolt release button activation settings to reduce chance of unintentional release or self insertion of bullet

-fixed issue for open bolt guns where bolt would slide back from pulling trigger when gun is on safety

-fixed issue where some open bolt guns would not have controller haptic rumble effect on full auto firing

-added fix for randomly floating hands in multiplayer when joining as client (multiplayer)