Void Slayer now available - Get it together with Succubus in one bundle!

Hell(o) Void Slayers,

A new FPS from Madmind Studio premieres today on Steam!

A special division of Madmind Studio, called "Madmind Studio: After Hours" has created the Void Slayer! The game is a very challenging and satisfying shooter with an original gameplay idea. The player's task is to survive as long as possible in the arena set in the void, the size of which corresponds to the remaining HP of the player! By using magic attacks and dynamic jumps and dodges, players will have the opportunity to prove their skills on the global leaderboard, competing against players from around the world.

YouTube

To celebrate the launch of Void Slayer, we have also prepared a special bundle with Succubus, so players can take advantage of the promotional price with a combined purchase! The promotion runs from January 24 to 30, 2022.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/24558/

Also today, the first free update for Succubus is released, and it will allow you to customize the appearance of the main character and her cave to look like the fractal forest known from the Agony game. Fractal Update is part of the 2022 support roadmap for Succubus.

Get ready to slay!

Madmind Studio