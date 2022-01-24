 Skip to content

The Glade update for 24 January 2022

UPDATE (NEW UI, FIXES AND MORE)

UPDATE (NEW UI, FIXES AND MORE)

The Glade update for 24 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES

  • Camera bobbing when riding the horse has been fixed.

  • Fixed Furnace using the incorrect amount of metal when crafting arrows.

  • Raised foundations should snap together level stopping the floor of your home being uneven.

  • Fixed walls not snapping to second floor foundations.

  • upgraded all UI to be more consistent with each other and to give the game a more polished look and

    feel.

  • Added a mounting horse camera animation for when you mount the horse.

  • Increased horse movement speed by a small amount.

  • You can now pause the game while riding the horse. ( access to inventory and player h.u.d is still

    bugged)

  • Gas mask will no longer bug out when you mount a horse while wearing it.

  • Tree and foliage optimisations for when view distance is set to cinematic.

  • Code optimisations for tracking player health, hunger, thirst, and fatigue.

  • Added LOD to Radiation zone particle FX for a much smoother experience.

Changed files in this update

The Glade Content Depot 1803061
