Small patch & future map editor

Hey guys,
I've just published a small patch.
Changes:
- Try-Again button of ingame menu does now actually restart the match of current level
- Fixed that main menu is not clickable when an ingame menu is displayed in the background
- There is a CVar now for ingame music toggle (snd_playmusic 0/1). You can use this to determine if your game shall play music audio.
Today I've began to create a map editor in order to conveniently design your maps. However it will take some time until a first version is finished. I will keep you updated.
Kind regards
Changed files in this update