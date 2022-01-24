 Skip to content

Casual Game Engine update for 24 January 2022

Small patch & future map editor

I've just published a small patch.

Changes:

  • Try-Again button of ingame menu does now actually restart the match of current level
  • Fixed that main menu is not clickable when an ingame menu is displayed in the background
  • There is a CVar now for ingame music toggle (snd_playmusic 0/1). You can use this to determine if your game shall play music audio.

Today I've began to create a map editor in order to conveniently design your maps. However it will take some time until a first version is finished. I will keep you updated.

